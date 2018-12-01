UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect jailed for fatal shooting at Salina home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 703 State Street in Salina in reference a call of shots fired, according to a media release.

Upon entering the residence, officers found 30-year-old Justin Willingham of Salina had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located two persons of interest Valerie Ann Vogel and Mika Lee Thille, 25, Downs, for questioning. Thille has been booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of Murder in 1st degree; In the commission of felony, Murder in the 2nd degree; Intentional, Aggravated robbery and Agg Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex, according to the Saline County jail booking report.

