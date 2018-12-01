Police: 2 in custody after stolen Illinois jeep recovered in Kansas

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, officers observed a stolen 2012 Jeep Patriot with Illinois license plates at SW 17th and Topeka Blvd, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of SW 13th and Fillmore. The stolen Jeep stopped and both occupants ran from the vehicle and initiated a foot pursuit.

Both subjects were apprehended near SW 13th and Buchanan moments later.

The driver, a juvenile, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center for Felony Possession of Stolen Property, a Felony Warrant for Burglary, and Interference.

The investigation revealed that the passenger, Rammelo Hakeem Boatright, was a convicted felon. He was found to be in possession of a firearm which is prohibited. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a Felony Warrant for Robbery, and Interference.