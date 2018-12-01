Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, December 3, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’sOffice.

B. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cooperative Effort to Repair Drainage Issues in Bissell’s Point,

Great Bend Township:

-On September 10, 2018, Darren Williams, County Works Director, received authorization to

assist Great Bend Township with drainage issues in Bissell Point Subdivision. Great Bend

Township has not started the project as of this date. Given that it is unclear if the project will go

forward in the future, it seems prudent to rescind the motion in its entirety. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, will present details.

C. COUNTY HOLIDAY: Christmas Eve:

-It is suggested that the Commission consider granting Christmas Eve, December 24, as an

employee holiday. Under the County’s Employee Handbook, the Commission does have the

discretion to revise the holiday listing. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

D. COUNTY HOLIDAY: Martin Luther King Day, 2019:

-Should the Commission grant December 24, as a holiday, it is suggested that Martin Luther

King Day be removed from the holiday listing in 2019. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

E. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Trash Hauling Service:

-The County requested proposals for trash hauling services for County office buildings to include

the Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and Detention Facility, Health Department, Barton County

Office Building, Road and Bridge and Noxious Weed. There are generally three pick up dates

per week for service year 2019. It is noted that the Sheriff’s Office has service Monday –

Saturday. The only bid was provided by Estes Trash, LLC, Great Bend. Their bid remains

unchanged from last year at $425.00 per month. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

F. JANITORIAL SERVICES PROPOSAL: Barton County Office Building:

-The County accepted bids for cleaning at the Barton County Office Building, 1806 – 12th, Great

Bend, until November 21, 2018. Under the proposal, the successful bidder generally cleans the

building after 5:00 p.m. each work day. The only bidder was Starbrite Window Cleaning, Great

Bend. Mr. Hathcock will present.

G. PEST CONTROL PROPOSAL: Barton County Buildings:

-The County accepted bids from qualified vendors to provide monthly pest control and

extermination services for Barton County owned buildings, excluding the Landfill. B.A.T.S.

Inc., dba World Pest Control, and MidStates Environmental Services, LLC, dba Pestmaster

Servicers, both bid on the work. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Commission has been invited to the USD 428 Community Feedback

Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the Great Bend High School Auditorium,

2027 Morton, Great Bend, Kansas. The meeting is a part of the Master Facilities Plan for USD

428.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners.

Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the

Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp, 911 Director, is

scheduled for December 6, 2018.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018.

