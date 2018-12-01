Killer Of Kansas Police Officer Gets Life Sentence

By DAN MARGOLIES

The killer of Kansas City, Kansas, police Capt. Robert David Melton was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Jamaal R. Lewis, 22, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, and charges of aggravated assault and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.

Wyandotte County District Judge Wesley Griffin handed down the maximum sentences on the lesser charges, 13 months and nine months respectively, and ordered them to run consecutively after the life sentence.

Lewis will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Melton, 46, was responding to a drive-by shooting on July 19, 2016, when he saw Lewis and pulled up in front of him in his unmarked patrol car. Lewis pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots into the car, killing Melton.

Lewis had been charged with capital murder as well as first-degree felony murder. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, which did not require prosecutors’ assent.

That upset members of Melton’s family, according to The Kansas City Star. They have filed a complaint against Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

