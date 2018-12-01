Great Bend Panther Wrestling results from Valley Center December Pools

106: Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) – 3rd

Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Fall 0:02)

Round 3 – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Caleb Means (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match – Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) over Caleb Means (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 4:24)

106: Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) – 2nd

Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Brantley Baldwin (Great Bend) (Fall 0:02)

Round 1 – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Luke Rider (Wichita-Heights) (Fall 3:47)

Round 2 – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Skyler Jones (Andover Central) (Fall 1:04)

Round 3 – Colin Bybee (Newton) over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 10-3)

1st Place Match – Colin Bybee (Newton) over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 5-0)

113: Avery Wolf (Great Bend) – 3rd

Ben Caver (Valley Center) over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) (Dec 10-8)

Round 1 – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Ryan Pacha (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 0:29)

Round 3 – Kyle Sackett (Rose Hill) over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) (M. For.)

3rd Place Match – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Gauge Small (Douglass) (Fall 1:52)

120: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Monty Christo (Andover Central) (TF 16-0 5:46)

Round 2 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Charlie Black (Rose Hill) (Fall 4:56)

Round 4 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Chase Fisher (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 2:00)

Round 5 – Grant Treaster (Newton) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Dec 3-1)

126: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill) (MD 14-2)

Round 2 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Kyle Chastain (Andover Central) (Dec 4-2)

Round 4 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Zacharias Lough (Douglass) (TF 16-0 4:46)

Round 5 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Sawyer Mock (Newton) (Dec 7-3)

1st Place Match – Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 10-7)

132: Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) – 2nd

Round 2 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) (Dec 8-4)

Round 3 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Tre Vaughn Dean (Wichita-Heights) (Fall 3:39)

Round 4 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) (MD 10-0)

Round 5 – Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) over Devin Delforge (Valley Center) (Fall 3:40)

1st Place Match – Matt Gottschalk (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) over Skylar Burkes (Great Bend) (Dec 9-3)

138: Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) – 1st

Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Matthew Reynolds (Douglass) (M. For.)

Round 1 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Kameron Reeves (Salina-South) (Fall 2:46)

Round 2 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Damen Duncan (Andover Central) (Fall 5:16)

Round 3 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Boone Roberson (Newton) (SV-1 11-9)

1st Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over George Weber (Great Bend) (For.)

138: George Weber (Great Bend) – 2nd

George Weber (Great Bend) over Boone Roberson (Newton) (Fall 3:45)

Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Chase Faimon (Valley Center) (Fall 1:26)

Round 2 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Andrew Husband (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 3:29)

Round 3 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Matthew Reynolds (Douglass) (Fall 1:50)

1st Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over George Weber (Great Bend) (For.)

145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 1st

Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Josh Edson (Newton) (MD 12-1)

Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Gunner Brown (Wichita-Heights) (Fall 1:44)

Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Tate Schurle (Valley Center) (Fall 5:01)

Round 3 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) (Fall 2:16)

1st Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Christian Hannon (Andover Central) (Dec 13-8)

152: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 1st

Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) (Fall 3:01)

Round 1 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Joseph Filippi (Wichita-Heights) (Fall 2:49)

Round 2 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Trevor Waldrop (Newton) (Fall 2:11)

Round 3 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) (Fall 1:48)

1st Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Hunter Trail (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (For.)

160: Scott Heilman (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Scott Heilman (Great Bend) over Chad Bannig (Valley Center) (Dec 8-7)

Round 4 – David Leck (Rose Hill) over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) (Fall 1:36)

Round 5 – Scott Heilman (Great Bend) over Gareth Hutchison (Andover Central) (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) (Fall 1:23)

170: Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Jacob Foulk (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 0:57)

Round 2 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over DarIn Rodd (Andover Central) (Fall 1:57)

Round 3 – Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) over Kaden Pichler (Douglass) (MD 18-9)

Round 5 – Dante Harper (Newton) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Fall 2:13)

3rd Place Match – Grant Scheer (Rose Hill) over Jacob Meeks (Great Bend) (Dec 7-0)

195: Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) – 5th

Round 1 – Wyatt Hendrickson (Newton) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 1:12)

Round 2 – Clayton Epley (Rose Hill) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 4:00)

Round 3 – Zachary Dressler (Douglass) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 0:00)

Round 4 – Murphy Ownbey (Andover Central) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 4:40)

Round 5 – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Justin Meiers (Wichita-Heights) (Dec 6-1)

285: Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) – 5th

Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Chris Manning (Andover Central) (Fall 0:27)

Round 1 – Tony Caldwell (Valley Center) over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) (Fall 1:48)

Round 2 – Caylan Lowery (Wichita-Heights) over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) (Fall 3:03)

Round 3 – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Timothy Farmer (Douglass) (Fall 3:36)

5th Place Match – Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend) over Timothy Farmer (Douglass) (Fall 2:49)