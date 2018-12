CLARK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Friday in Clark County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Peterbilt semi driven by Michael J. Burton, 52, Osceola, NE., was northbound on U.S.183 two miles south of the U.S. 160 Junction.

The semi traveled left of center into the ditch. The driver lost control and rolled landing onto the passenger side.

Burton was transported to the hospital in Dodge City where he died. The KHP did not have details on his seat belt usage.