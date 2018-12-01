2 accused in murder of 88-year-old Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a check-the-welfare call at a home in the 2200 block of West MacArthur in Wichita, according o Officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers located 88-year-old Floyd Gilbert inside the home with injuries to his body. Gilbert was pronounced dead on the scene, and his 1999 red Chevy Monte Carlo was also missing from the home.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 36-year-old Austin Stewart and 54-year-old Landon Onek both of Wichita on charges of felony murder. Police also located the missing car.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

This is the 43rd homicide in Wichita for 2018, according to Davidson.