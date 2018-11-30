Weekend Weather

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.