Royals sign Cuthbert, Flynn, Hahn to 1-year contracts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, left-hander Brian Flynn and right-hander Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts for next season Thursday ahead of baseball’s non-tender deadline.

Cuthbert will earn $850,000 while Flynn and Hahn will make $800,000. Cuthbert and Hahn could also earn a $50,000 bonus if they are selected to the All-Star Game.

Cuthbert appeared in 30 games last season, hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs. But he could be in line for more playing time as the Royals look toward the future.

Flynn was 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 48 games out of the bullpen, while Hahn missed the entire season with elbow trouble before having surgery in late August. He isn’t expected to pitch until the summer.