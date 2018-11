NOVEMBER 30, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

WANTED: 2 – 10’X8′ GARAGE DOORS W/HARDWARE. FREE: 2 FARM CATS, 3 KITTENS. 620-617-6644

FOR SALE: 2 KEYBOARDS FOR A COMPUTER, JITTERBUG CELL PHONE, 10 VHS TAPES (NEW). 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: OLDER WOOD BURNING STOVE. WANTED: 10X10 DOG PEN. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE SPACE HEATER, LAYING HENS, 11 METAL FOLDING CHAIRS. 620-586-8003

WANTED: 100# PROPANE TANKS. 785-445-8614

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS, ARCTIC CAT 300 4 WHEELER, SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: WINCHESTER AMMO, 357 MAGNUM AMMO, 38 AMMO. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA CC 4 WHEELER, 1988 FORD DIESEL PU W/EXTRAS 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 2 PERSON HOT TUB W/COVER 110/220, 3-MUD TIRES W/4 RIMS 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS NATIVITY DECOR, 10 VHS DISNEY MOVIES. 620-786-6996

WANTED: 14′ ALUMINUM BOAT W OR WO TRAILER/TOWING MOTOR. 785-650-1697

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS, HEATERS, BLANKETS. 620-797-0049 OR 620-282-8079

FOR SALE: COUCH (SAGE GREEN, 80″) 620-792-5076

WANTED: CORN STALK BALES OR MILO STALK BALES. 620-388-7526

FREE: 3 BALES OF STRAW. 620-793-3779

FOR SALE: OLSON METAL CUTTING BAND SAW, DOUBLE BARREL WOOD BURNING STOVE. WANTED: 1998 DODGE PU FOR PARTS. 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 185/75/14 W/RIMS. 785-505-7652 (GB)

FOR SALE: CHILD’S/LARGE DOLL FURNITURE, MID CENTURY SIDE TABLES, MID CENTURY DANISH BOOK SHELF. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD F250 DIESEL 4WD PU 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM 4X4/QUAD CAB. 620-257-8471

WANTED: 3PT BACK BLADE. 620-793-2111

FOR SALE: BLACK TOPPER FOR A FULL SIZE PU., RIGID PIPE VISE ON A TRIPOD. 620-791-7841

FOR SALE: A 40 GALLON TOP OF THE LINE RHEEM PROPANE WATER HEATER. PURCHASED NEW FOR TEMPORARY NATURAL GAS OUTAGE AND USED FOR ONLY 5 WEEKS. THE SELLER’S COST WAS $640.00 AND IT’S FOR SALE FOR ONLY $320.00 FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-792-9446

FOR SALE: A VERY UNIQUE ITEM. AN ANTIQUE (1920’S) RUSSELL JUNIOR ROAD GRADER. IT’S A SMALL PULL TYPE ROAD GRADER COMPLETE AND EVERYTHING WORKS. THE GRADER WAS CONVERTED FROM A HORSE DRAWN TO PULL TYPE. INFORMATION FROM THE GRADER; RUSSELL JUNIOR FACTORY NO. J 9642 ILLINOIS G USA. RUSSELL GRADER MANUFACTURING CO WAS FOUNDED BY RICHARD RUSSELL AND C.K. STOCKLAND. THE COMPANY WAS ACQUIRED BY CATERPILLAR TRACTOR CO. IN 1928. CATERPILLAR CONTINUED TO MAKE THE RUSSELL ROAD GRADER. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-786-5599

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END. BE DEER ALERT.