GREAT BEND – Nicholas J. “Nick” Schmitt, 74, passed away November 29, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. He was born May 29, 1944 at Hays, to Victor & Irene (Herman) Schmitt. He married Rose Oberle, May 4, 1965 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton.

Coming from Kansas City in 1968, Nicholas was a Great Bend resident. He was an auto mechanic. He loved woodworking, collecting antiques and John Wayne.

Survivors include, wife, Rose Schmitt of the home; two sons, Tony Schmitt and wife Karen of Ellinwood and Bill Schmitt and wife Amy of Burdett; one daughter, Cindy Funk of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Savannah Schmitt, Sara Schmitt, Justin Schmitt, William Funk and Raymond Funk; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Gatewood and Lily Funk; and two sisters, Shirley Harris and Betty Bender, both of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Irene Schmitt; two grandchildren, Amber Schmitt and Brandon Funk; and a sister, Virginia Stroud.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 3, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Holy Name Catholic Cemetery, Bushton. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

