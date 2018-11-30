Murder charges filed in Kansas traffic crash that killed 2

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 45-year-old man who was allegedly racing with another driver before a traffic crash that killed two people is facing murder charges.

Bradley Woodworth, of Olathe, was charged Friday with two counts of reckless second-degree murder. Woodworth was previously charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The Oct. 6 crash in Overland Park killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Woodworth is accused of driving a minivan that was jockeying for position with Siebuhr’s car before the two vehicles made contact. Siebuhr’s car spun out of control and eventually hit the vehicle driven by Bloskey.

The charges filed Friday allege that Woodworth recklessly caused the deaths by showing “extreme indifference” to human life.