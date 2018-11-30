Komarek retiring from Barton County Historical Society; Mingenback hired as replacement

With a new director coming on board this week, the Barton County Historical Society was pleased to receive the recent news of an endowment that benefits the Historical Society.

As a nonprofit organization that preserves the history of Barton County, the Historical Society is always looking for financial assistance.

Paul Maneth serves as the president of the Historical Society’s Board of Directors and gave thanks to the Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation for establishing the endowment.

The endowment will help fund the salary, benefits, and continuing education for the director position. The endowment is funded from the Morrison Foundation and handled by the Golden Belt Community Foundation. As the endowment grows, Maneth anticipates it will be used to fund more but for now its focus is on the director.

Even with the endowment established, a need for public assistance will still be needed according to Maneth.

The endowed funds will increase annually with an automatic distribution to the Historical Society each year.

Bev Komarek, long-time director, has retired. Maneth says Tina Mingenback has been named the replacement.