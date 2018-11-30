Kansas woman dies after crash into tractor’s grain drill

COWLEY COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Thursday in Cowley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Lincoln MKS driven by Virgina L. Hostetter, 67, Winfield was northbound on 85th Road at 194th Drive.

The car struck the front end of a grain drill on a southbound John Deere tractor driven by Arthur Dewain Davis, 72, Winfieild.

Hostetter was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miles Funeral Home.

A passenger in the Lincoln Marvin D. Hostetter, 72, Winfield, was transported to the hospital in Winfield. Davis was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.