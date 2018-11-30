Kansas sex offender in custody after motel drug bust

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged drug activities and have made an arrest.

Early Thursday, deputies saw 29-year-old Kirk Anthony Surdi arriving at the Sunflower Motel, 322 E 4th Ave, in Hutchinson.

Deputies took him into custody on an arrest and detain order through State Parole, according to Sgt. Corey Graber.

While parole was searching the room, where Surdi was living with his wife 29-year-old Michelle Nicole Surdi, they located a pill bottle containing methamphetamine.

When she was placed in custody for possession of meth she was found in possession of 56.7 grams of methamphetamine hidden on her person.

Authorities also found a working digital scale in the motel room.

Michelle was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Her bond is $27,500.

Kirk was booked for the arrest and detain and has no bond. He has previous convictions for indecent liberties with a child, theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He had been released from prison in August.