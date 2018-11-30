Kansas House member to replace Gov.-elect Kelly in Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrats have picked a Kansas House member to fill Gov.-elect Laura Kelly’s former state Senate seat.

Their selection Thursday evening of Democratic state Rep. Vic Miller of Topeka came 34 years after Miller ran unsuccessfully for the same seat.

Miller would not say whether he would run for the seat in 2020.

Democrats in Wichita plan to meet Saturday to fill the former Senate seat belonging to Lt. Gov.-elect Lynn Rogers. Miller said the departure of both Kelly and Rogers from the Senate left Democrats needing someone with legislative experience to replace Kelly.

The 67-year-old Miller served in the House from 1979 through 1984 and lost a Senate race that year. He became a power in local politics and returned to the Kansas House in 2016.