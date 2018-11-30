Kan. water park death: 2 charges dropped against employee

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General has asked a judge to dismiss two criminal charges against a former employee at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died.

A motion filed Thursday asks a Wyandotte County judge to dismiss charges against Tyler Miles. He was director of operations at Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, when Caleb Schwab was decapitated on a water slide in August 2016.

The charges accused Miles of lying to authorities and concealing evidence from investigators. Miles is still charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and aggravated battery.

The motion doesn’t give a reason why the Attorney General decided to drop the charges. A spokeswoman for the office didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Miles was among five employees indicted after the boy’s death.