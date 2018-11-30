Friday Sports Headlines

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden knows he sometimes had gone over the top in his praise of quarterbacks during his time as an ESPN analyst. But he says Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is on a whole different level. Gruden calls Mahomes’ skill set ‘sickening’ ahead of the Chiefs game against the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had five turnovers in a shootout loss to the Rams, a number that would probably send a lot of first-year quarterbacks into a morose tailspin. That’s hardly the case for the Chiefs’ burgeoning star. He spent the bye week learning from his mistakes, and vowed that he won’t have another performance like that on Sunday in Oakland.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored a pair of goals, including one in stoppage time, and Portland beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 to advance to MLS Cup for the second time in four years. The Timbers will visit Atlanta United on Dec. 8 to play for the league title. Atlanta beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on aggregate to win its Eastern Conference final series.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, left-hander Brian Flynn and right-hander Jesse Hahn to one-year contracts for next season ahead of baseball’s non-tender deadline. Cuthbert will earn $850,000 while Flynn and Hahn will make $800,000. Cuthbert and Hahn could also earn a $50,000 bonus if they are selected to the All-Star Game.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend is thankful he doesn’t have to cover Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill as a defender. Dealing with Hill on special teams is challenging enough, even if it is for only two or three plays a game. Hill has given opponents fits since entering the league as an unheralded fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He’s been voted to the Pro Bowl as a returner in each of his first two seasons in the league and is likely to make it three for three this year.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas players knew when they celebrated their win over Oklahoma back in October that they could see the Sooners again. They play again Saturday for the Big 12 championship in a rare Red River rematch. That is the only loss for fifth-ranked Oklahoma. The Sooners will try to win their fourth Big 12 title in a row and get to the College Football Playoff again. Ninth-ranked Texas won its last Big 12 title in 2009.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has hired Matt Wells as its new football coach after he was part of an impressive turnaround at Utah State. Wells had a 44-34 record in six seasons as coach of the Aggies, his alma mater. Utah State is 10-2 this year. The 45-year-old Wells replaces Kliff Kingsbury. The former Texas Tech quarterback who was fired after his third consecutive losing season and a 35-40 overall record in six seasons as head coach.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — College football closes its regular season with championship weekend, leading to selection Sunday when the playoff is set and the bowls are matchups are finalized. This is the first season in FBS where each of the 10 conferences has a championship game, but as a bonus there are some regular-season games sprinkled in to the slate. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia in the SEC title game highlight the slate along with Kyler Murray and No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Texas in the Big 12 title game

UNDATED (AP) — For all the complaints about there being too many bowls, this is the second straight season there will be more bowl-eligible teams that available spots. That has put No. 23 Army and BYU in an odd position heading into the final full weekend of the regular season. The chances are good Army will get a bowl bid. Miami (Ohio) and Wyoming might not be so lucky.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fourth straight win and ended New Orleans’ 10-game winning streak by silencing the Saints, 13-10. The Saints managed just 176 total yards and had just 127 passing from Drew Brees, 39 coming in the opening half. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 76 yards and scored the Cowboys’ only touchdown on a 16-yard hookup with Dak Prescott.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for $100,000 or a player to be named. La Stella batted .266 this year while appearing in a career-high 123 games. He was one of baseball’s top hitters off the bench, leading the majors with 24 pinch-hits and a .312 average while tying for the lead with 11 pinch-hit RBIs.

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods will start from way down the leaderboard in the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods struggled in his first round of the PGA season yesterday, shooting a 1-over 73 that leaves him just one stroke out of last place and eight behind co-leaders Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed. Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson share second at minus-4, three shots off the lead.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Dallas 13 New Orleans 10

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Toronto 131 Golden State 128

Final L.A. Clippers 133 Sacramento 121

Final L.A. Lakers 104 Indiana 96