Friday Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Abilene 69, Smoky Valley 56
Anderson County 75, Osawatomie 68
Andover 66, McPherson 64
Andover Central 71, Maize South 62
Augusta 65, Mulvane 53
Axtell 64, Wabaunsee 63
Belle Plaine 58, Hillsboro 56
Beloit 59, Concordia 48
Bennington 62, Centre 52
Berean Academy 73, Sterling 45
Bishop Seabury Academy 63, Hanover 56
Chaparral 71, Medicine Lodge 50
Cheney 55, Conway Springs 38
Cherryvale 44, Riverton 43
Cheyenne Mountain, Colo. 58, Wichita Sunrise 56
Clearwater 41, Labette County 35
Colby 61, Burlington, Colo. 27
Council Grove 49, Central Heights 39
Douglass 48, Norwich 40
Eureka 80, Humboldt 73
Frankfort 63, Pawnee City, Neb. 53
Fredonia 55, Neodesha 52
Galena 46, St. Paul 38
Girard 72, Parsons 65, OT
Halstead 66, Remington 52
Hesston 59, Salina Sacred Heart 55
Hill City 56, Stockton 54
Hodgeman County 50, Deerfield 29
Hoxie 67, Victoria 35
Inman 68, Goessel 37
Jackson Heights 58, Jefferson North 47
Junction City 87, Dodge City 71
KC Piper 73, Ottawa 70
KC Washington 68, Highland Park 49
Kingman 74, Wichita Independent 46
Kinsley 57, Sublette 40
Little River 74, Lincoln 35
Logan 60, Western Plains-Healy 26
Louisburg 58, Tonganoxie 47
Lyndon 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20
Lyons 74, Ellsworth 42
Maize 67, Goddard-Eisenhower 42
Marion 67, Southeast Saline 49
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Pleasant Ridge 21
Meade 61, Elkhart 25
Minneapolis 57, Russell 41
Nemaha Central 67, Centralia 36
Northern Heights 59, West Franklin 27
Olathe West 91, KC Turner 42
Osborne 45, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 39
Otis-Bison 53, Wilson 49
Oxford 46, Fairfield 23
Paola 62, Baldwin 37
Pawnee Heights 76, Fowler 69
Perry-Lecompton 63, Royal Valley 53
Phillipsburg 50, Ellis 39
Plainville 64, Smith Center 62
Pleasanton 45, Madison/Hamilton 43
Pratt 42, Larned 37
Rawlins County 68, Oberlin-Decatur 37
Riley County 63, Valley Heights 23
Riverside 65, Troy 57
Rock Hills 69, Pike Valley 35
Rose Hill 44, Circle 40
Rural Vista 49, Canton-Galva 34
Sabetha 77, Marysville 50
Salina Central 77, Goddard 28
Scott City 68, Wichita County 49
Sedan 68, Chetopa 34
Shawnee Heights 67, DeSoto 43
South Barber 58, Caldwell 46
South Gray 90, Bucklin 26
Southeast 69, Oswego 23
Southwestern Hts. 77, Lakin 65
St. John 66, Stafford 34
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 62, Natoma 24
St. Mary’s 57, Olpe 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Hays-TMP-Marian 39
Stanton County 52, Greeley County 26
Sylvan-Lucas 30, Wakefield 23
Syracuse 57, Goodland 44
Thunder Ridge 51, Chase 27
Trego 44, Dighton 39
Ulysses 71, Cimarron 50
Veritas Christian 63, Heritage Christian 38
Wamego 38, Rossville 32
Washburn Rural 69, BV North 47
Washington County 57, Clifton-Clyde 45
Wheatland-Grinnell 53, Golden Plains 44
Wichita Bishop Carroll 69, Wichita North 32
Wichita Campus 57, Salina South 45
Blue Valley Randolph Tournament=
BV Randolph 61, Onaga 35
Wetmore 42, Linn 37
Hays City Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Hays-TMP-Marian 39
Semifinal
Manhattan 78, Hays 56
Millwood, Okla. 58, Great Bend 48
Waverly Tournament
Burlingame 46, Cornerstone Family 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Abilene 50, Smoky Valley 23
Anderson County 61, Osawatomie 45
Atchison County 47, Oskaloosa 37
Augusta 47, Mulvane 32
Baldwin 58, Paola 26
Beloit 59, Concordia 50
Bennington 47, Centre 28
Bucklin 55, South Gray 41
Caney Valley 42, Independence 37
Central Plains 81, Hoisington 19
Cheney 58, Conway Springs 39
Cherryvale 55, Riverton 20
Circle 67, Rose Hill 32
Clay Center 50, Rock Creek 18
Clifton-Clyde 42, Washington County 36
Council Grove 58, Central Heights 19
DeSoto 44, Shawnee Heights 39
Dodge City 55, Junction City 22
Ellinwood 51, La Crosse 24
Eureka 55, Humboldt 33
Fairfield 47, Oxford 38
Flint Hills Christian 45, Lebo 38
Frankfort 56, Pawnee City, Neb. 16
Fredonia 49, Neodesha 38
Garden City 59, Guymon, Okla. 50
Garden Plain 57, Wichita Trinity 45
Girard 46, Parsons 40
Goddard 62, Salina Central 42
Golden Plains 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
Goodwell, Okla. 35, Rolla 21
Halstead 50, Remington 15
Hanover 85, Bishop Seabury Academy 8
Herington 58, Peabody-Burns 5
Hesston 48, Salina Sacred Heart 40
Highland Park 60, KC Washington 14
Hillsboro 48, Belle Plaine 22
Hodgeman County 42, Deerfield 13
Holton 46, Atchison 20
Hoxie 47, Victoria 45
Inman 43, Goessel 21
Jackson Heights 51, Jefferson North 49
KC Piper 93, Ottawa 21
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Wichita Northwest 42
Kingman 43, Wichita Independent 29
Kinsley 50, Sublette 47
Kiowa County 50, Pratt Skyline 34
Lakeside 58, Tescott 35
Liberal 66, Holcomb 19
Little River 38, Lincoln 19
Logan 31, Western Plains-Healy 19
Louisburg 58, Tonganoxie 26
Lyndon 44, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Lyons 37, Ellsworth 32
Macksville 53, Ness City 41
Maize 64, Goddard-Eisenhower 42
McPherson 55, Andover 44
Medicine Lodge 45, Chaparral 33
Nemaha Central 57, Centralia 35
Northern Heights 59, West Franklin 27
Norton 49, Oakley 28
Norwich 48, Douglass 22
Olathe East 51, SM West 47
Olpe 29, St. Mary’s 4
Osborne 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 47
Otis-Bison 46, Wilson 26
Palco 32, Triplains-Brewster 23
Phillipsburg 67, Ellis 37
Pike Valley 51, Rock Hills 29
Pleasant Ridge 44, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 30
Pleasanton 28, Madison/Hamilton 9
Pratt 42, Larned 39
Rawlins County 56, Oberlin-Decatur 38
Riley County 58, Valley Heights 36
Riverside 46, Troy 0
Royal Valley 68, Perry-Lecompton 47
Rural Vista 50, Canton-Galva 35
Russell 49, Minneapolis 33
Sabetha 60, Marysville 32
Scott City 50, Wichita County 21
Sedan 39, Chetopa 33
Smith Center 71, Plainville 49
Solomon 37, Burrton 27
South Barber 58, Caldwell 46
South Central 81, Satanta 25
South Haven 73, Udall 34
Southeast 56, Oswego 44
Southeast Saline 46, Marion 11
Southwestern Hts. 41, Lakin 29
Spearville 64, Ashland 31
St. John 46, Stafford 12
St. Paul 45, Galena 32
Stanton County 47, Greeley County 16
Sterling 47, Berean Academy 34
Stockton 39, Hill City 34
Sylvan-Lucas 28, Wakefield 10
Syracuse 66, Goodland 54
Thunder Ridge 42, Chase 4
Topeka 55, Lawrence 39
Trego 38, Dighton 33
Uniontown 45, Marmaton Valley 34
Wabaunsee 54, Axtell 37
Wamego 38, Rossville 32
Washburn Rural 53, BV North 46
Wichita Bishop Carroll 60, Wichita North 6
Winfield 52, Arkansas City 25
Blue Valley Randolph Tournament=
BV Randolph 43, Onaga 15
Wetmore 52, Linn 34
Hays City Tournament=
Consolation
Millwood, Okla. 53, Hays-TMP-Marian 32
Semifinal
Manhattan 49, Hays 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Great Bend 41
Waverly Tournament
Cornerstone Family 51, Burlingame 38