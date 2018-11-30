Cop Shop (11/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/29)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:27 a.m. an accident was reported at 395 N. Washington Avenue.
Fire
At 12:43 p.m. a fire was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 60 Road.
Criminal Damage
At 3:06 p.m. criminal damage was reported at E. Barton County Road & SE 80.
Theft
At 3:08 p.m. theft of a tag was reported at 180 C S. US 281 Highway.
Fire
At 5:46 p.m. a fire was reported at 653 N. US 281 Highway.
Theft
At 9:12 p.m. a theft was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue. The subject did not wish to press charges.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/29)
Breathing Problems
At 12:37 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 217 Frey Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:17 a.m. a theft of batteries was reported at 1109 Park Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:29 a.m. an accident was reported at 1515 10th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 2411 Coronado Avenue.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 2:59 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 810 Odell Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 1222 10th Street.
Injury Accident
At 4:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3rd Street & Fruit Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.
Criminal Damage
At 8:29 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2312 10th Street.