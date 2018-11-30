Barton Community College presents Holiday Variety Show

BUSINESS NEWS

The Barton Fine and Performing Arts students invite the community to enjoy nostalgic holiday themed entertainment at its annual Holiday Variety Show at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

“The Holiday Concert is a great way to end the semester with the college students and a great concert for everyone in the community to bring in the holiday spirit,” Director of Instrumental Activities Steven Lueth said.

The concert will feature Christmas music from all genres performed by Barton’s Concert Choir, Hilltop Singers, Barton Jazz Band and various soloists and small ensembles.

Barton Dance Theatre, the college’s dance company, will perform three short dances from the Nutcracker ballet: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy, Russian Variation and Spanish Variation. The dance group’s performance is a new addition to the variety show.

Lueth said he hopes community members will seize this opportunity to enjoy some great holiday-oriented entertainment.

Admission to the concert is $5 with all proceeds going to benefit the Barton Music Department. Students will be admitted for free with an ID.