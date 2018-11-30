2018 Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout scores and schedule

**HHS (Hays High School)

**HMS (Hays Middle School)

Thursday Boys

Hays High 74 Great Bend 58

Millwood, OK 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47

Manhattan 67 TMP 48

Thursday Girls

St. Thomas Aquinas 53 Milwood, OK 35

Manhattan 53 TMP 32

Friday Boys

3:30 Great Bend vs Millwood, OK (HHS)

5:15 St. Thomas Aquinas vs TMP (HMS)

7:00 Hays High vs Manhattan (HHS)

Friday Girls

3:30 TMP vs Millwood, OK (HMS)

5:15 Hays High vs Manhattan (HHS)

7:00 Great Bend vs St. Thomas Aquinas (HHS)

Saturday schedule TBA