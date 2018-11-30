2018 Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout scores and schedule

**HHS (Hays High School)
**HMS (Hays Middle School)
Thursday Boys
Hays High 74 Great Bend 58
Millwood, OK 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47
Manhattan 67 TMP 48
Thursday Girls
St. Thomas Aquinas 53 Milwood, OK 35
Manhattan 53 TMP 32
Friday Boys
3:30 Great Bend vs Millwood, OK (HHS)
5:15 St. Thomas Aquinas vs TMP (HMS)
7:00 Hays High vs Manhattan (HHS)
Friday Girls
3:30 TMP vs Millwood, OK (HMS)
5:15 Hays High vs Manhattan (HHS)
7:00 Great Bend vs St. Thomas Aquinas (HHS)
Saturday schedule TBA