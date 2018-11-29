Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Berry was back on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice field for the first time since early in training camp, though it remains unclear when the star safety will be ready for games. Berry tore his Achilles’ tendon in last season’s opener but was back on the practice field over the summer. He began training camp but then was sidelined by a troublesome heel problem.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Portland and Sporting Kansas City played to a scoreless draw in the first leg of the Western Conference finals last weekend. Now, the Timbers head to Kansas City for the second leg of their aggregate-goal series. At stake is a spot in MLS Cup, and that is certain to mean a lively atmosphere at Children’s Mercy Park.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s porous defense nearly torpedoed one of the best offenses in college football history. Heisman Trophy hopeful Kyler Murray has done it all at quarterback for Oklahoma. But the Sooners have allowed 449 yards per game this season _ on pace for a school record _ and they rank dead last in Big 12 Conference play in scoring defense and total defense. The unit likely will have to improve in order for the fifth-ranked Sooners to beat No. 9 Texas in the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry is never short on bad blood between the Big 12 border states. Whether it’s “horns down,” Darrell Royal accusing Barry Switzer of spying or Brian Bosworth’s critique of vomit-inducing burnt orange, a rivalry that dates to 1900 has more than its share of antics and lore. The two teams play again Saturday for the Big 12 championship.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state lawmaker has filed a bill that would require Texas A&M and Texas to resume their storied football rivalry during the Thanksgiving holiday period. State Rep. Lyle Larson filed the bill for the 2019 legislative session. Larson says he misses the Thanksgiving-time match-up, which had endured for nearly a century. He is a former Aggie. The teams last met Thanksgiving Day 2011. Texas won 27-25.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma has the Big 12’s top offensive player for the fourth season in a row. Sooners junior quarterback Tyler Murray was selected as the offensive player of the year when the Big 12 Conference released its postseason awards. West Virginia junior linebacker David Long Jr. took the top defensive honor. The awards are determined by the 10 league coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Lamont West scored 20 points to lead West Virginia over Rider 92-78. The Mountaineers (4-2) missed their first six shots, making just 7 of 31 shots in the first 13 minutes.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has told athletic director Mike Bobinski that he intends to keep his job with the Boilermakers rather than take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm is 13-12 in two seasons and has taken the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2011-12. He beat rival Indiana both years and pulled off one of this season’s most shocking upsets in October with a 29-point rout of then-No. 2 Ohio State.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson has retired after 11 seasons and an 82-59 record with the Yellow Jackets. The 61-year-old Johnson is the school’s longest-serving football coach in a half-century, leading the Yellow Jackets to eight bowl appearances and three trips to the ACC championship game. Georgia Tech finished its regular season 7-5 despite a 1-3 start, winning four straight games before a 45-21 loss at Georgia last Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray are among the five finalists named for the Walter Camp national player of the award. Joining the two Heisman Trophy contenders as finalists are West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen. The winner will be announced Dec. 6.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are sending veteran forward Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks, according to a person familiar with the deal. The 37-year-old Korver is one of the best long-range shooters in NBA history, ranking fourth in NBA history with 2,238 3-pointers and hitting 43 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He played for the Jazz from 2007-10.

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonard Fournette’s appeal of a one-game suspension for fighting has been denied, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars running back unavailable against the Colts. Fournette was suspended without pay for leaving the sideline, running across the field and punching Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during Sunday’s loss at Buffalo. The Jaguars could also be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who missed practice yesterday because of a knee injury and might not do any on-field work all week.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Virginia 76 (24) Maryland 71

Final (6) Tennessee 95 E. Kentucky 67

Final (7) Michigan 84 (11) North Carolina 67

Final (8) Auburn 99 St. Peter’s 49

Final (10) Kentucky 90 Monmouth (NJ) 44

Final (15) Florida St. 73 (19) Purdue 72

Final Syracuse 72 (16) Ohio St. 62

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New Orleans at Dallas 8:20 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 117 N-Y Knicks 91

Final Charlotte 108 Atlanta 94

Final Utah 101 Brooklyn 91

Final Dallas 128 Houston 108

Final Oklahoma City 100 Cleveland 83

Final New Orleans 125 Washington 104

Final Minnesota 128 San Antonio 89

Final Milwaukee 116 Chicago 113

Final Portland 115 Orlando 112

Final L.A. Clippers 115 Phoenix 99