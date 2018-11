GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to determine the identify of a man found Thursday morning in Greenwood County.

According to a social media report from the Greenwood County Sheriff, they found a man near the Beaumont rest area on U.S. 400 just after 6a.m. Thursday. The man is described a approximately 6-foot tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwood County authorities 620- 583-5568