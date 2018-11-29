Prisoner extradited to Kan. briefly escapes during bathroom stop

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances that allowed a Kansas man being extradited from a Kansas City, Missouri Jail to Topeka on multiple Shawnee County warrants and tried to escape from a private inmate transport officer Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Shortly before 1 pm the transport company arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Holton, Kansas to pick up an inmate being held on multiple Shawnee County warrants.

One of the private transport officers entered the jail awaiting the transfer of an inmate to their custody, while a second private transport officer escorted a second inmate 38-year-old Jacob Daniel Kull who was in their custody to a public restroom in the lobby of the jail.

Kull allegedly removed his handcuffs while in the restroom and assaulted the second private transport officer and fled the jail lobby.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Correction Officers subdued the him in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

He was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated escape from custody and battery. Bond was set at $50,000.

Kull who waived extradition from Missouri was wanted out of Shawnee County for burglary, theft and forgery charges.

Kull also has previous convictions for burglary, theft, forgery and identity theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.