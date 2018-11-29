Plea deal for Kan. man who sexually abused mentally disabled girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old Lawrence man who molested a girl with mental disabilities was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison.

Steven Capps was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading no contest to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The girl was 14 when the abuse occurred.

Capps must register as a sex offender and be supervised for the rest of his life after he’s released from prison.

Prosecutor Mark Simpson said the victim’s family supported the plea agreement, in part because it kept the girl from having to testify.

Capps was arrested in July after another adult caught him in a room with the girl and called police.

Capps did not make a statement in court.