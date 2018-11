NOVEMBER 29, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: LARGE BIRD CAGES, 6 – TIRES 245/65/17, 2 – 10 GALLON FISH TANKS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 30-30 WINCHESTER, 357 MAGNUM, 38 SPECIAL AMMO. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: SAVAGE BOLT ACTION RIFLE. 620-639-2273

WANTED: SOMEONE TO REMOVE SNOW FROM DRIVEWAY. 620-793-7283

FOR SALE: 2 PERSON HOT TUB, 3 – TIRES 31/1050/15. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: NECK MASSAGER, PUZZLES, STORM WINDOWS. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 2004 GMC TAILGATE, TIRES – 195/75/14 & 215/65/16. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS NATIVITY SET, 10 VHS DISNEY MOVIES. 620-786-6996

WANTED: 30-30 WINCHESTER OR TRADE. 620-282-4917

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, 3 INTERCOMS. WANTED: DRAPES (TAN) 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: PRE-LIT FIREPLACE GARLAND, 5 PCS OF GARLAND. 620-792-3482 OR 620-797-8557

WANTED: 14′ ALUMINUM BOAT. 785-650-1697

FOR SALE: CHILD-CRAFT HIGHCHAIR, GRAYCO PAC N’ PLAY. 620-791-8361

FOR SALE: BRANT H74 850 BUSHEL GRAIN CART, TRACTOR TIRES 18/4/38 W/CASE RIMS. WANTED: 11R20 TRUCK TIRES,2000/3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK, 3 TON ELECTRIC CHAIN HOIST. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: LARGE CHEST OF DRAWERS, ROCKING CRADLE W/MATTRESS/BEDDING, VINTAGE GOSSIP BENCH. 620-617-5136

WANTED: WOODEN NATIVITY SET. 620-603-6255

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. WANTED: JUNK BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (TRANSMISSION ISSUE), ARCTIC CAT 3 WHEELER, SUZUKI 1100 STREET BIKE. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: A 40 GALLON TOP OF THE LINE RHEEM PROPANE WATER HEATER. PURCHASED NEW FOR TEMPORARY NATURAL GAS OUTAGE AND USED FOR ONLY 5 WEEKS. THE SELLER’S COST WAS $640.00 AND IT’S FOR SALE FOR ONLY $320.00

FOR SALE: A VERY UNIQUE ITEM. AN ANTIQUE (1920’S) RUSSELL JUNIOR ROAD GRADER. IT’S A SMALL PULL TYPE ROAD GRADER COMPLETE AND EVERYTHING WORKS. THE GRADER WAS CONVERTED FROM A HORSE DRAWN TO PULL TYPE. INFORMATION FROM THE GRADER; RUSSELL JUNIOR FACTORY NO. J 9642 ILLINOIS G USA. RUSSELL GRADER MANUFACTURING CO WAS FOUNDED BY RICHARD RUSSELL AND C.K. STOCKLAND. THE COMPANY WAS ACQUIRED BY CATERPILLAR TRACTOR CO. IN 1928. CATERPILLAR CONTINUED TO MAKE THE RUSSELL ROAD GRADER. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-786-5599

