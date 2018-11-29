Kansas man admits guilt in death of infant son

WICHITA— A Kansas man charged with the death of his two month old son pled guilty as charged, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Kyle Kempton, 34, Wichita pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering a child.

He was scheduled for a bond modification hearing Wednesday afternoon before Judge David Dahl when he pled guilty. There is no plea agreement.

Kempton and the mother of his children, Christy Rollings, 39, Wichita, were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of endangering a child following the death of two month old Patrick Kempton on August 30th in a west Wichita motel room.

Kempton rolled over onto the baby, smothering him, while both were in bed. Rollings and Patrick’s twin brother were asleep on the floor. Both Kempton and Rollings were highly intoxicated.

On October 20th, Rollings pled guilty as charged to involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of endangering a child. There was no plea agreement with the State in Ms. Rollings case either. On October 31st, Judge John “Joe” Kisner sentenced Rollings to probation for the manslaughter charge and 24 months in jail on the misdemeanors.

Kempton is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Dahl on January 22nd at 1:30p.m., according to the release.