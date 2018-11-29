Kan. man admits calling the White House, denies bomb threat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of threatening to “blow up” the White House has notified the court he plans to change his plea.

A court filing Thursday shows a change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 for 32-year-old Brandon Koss of Wichita.

He had pleaded not guilty to charge of making a threat against the president, and later notified the court he intended to present at his trial an expert testifying Koss had an unspecified mental disease.

A Secret Service agent wrote in an affidavit that Koss called the White House in January, used a profanity when addressing the woman who answered the phone, and said: “I’m going to blow up the White House.”

The affidavit says Koss admitted calling the White House but denied making a threat.