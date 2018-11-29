Kan. lake will be a Cabela’s King Kat Championship Qualifier lake

GEARY COUNTY—Milford Lake will be a Cabela’s King Kat Championship Qualifier lake in 2019, according to an announcement from The Junction City/Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We are excited to have a Cabela’s King Kat Tournament at Milford Lake. This event will highlight the fishing at Milford Lake, provide positive exposure for our area and increase the economics of Geary County,” said Michele Stimatze, Director of the CVB.

The tournament is set for March 30, 2019 and is a two-person team event. The competition will provide the opportunity for a team to win a spot at the national championship. The tournament will be headquartered at Acorns Resort.