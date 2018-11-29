HGTV episode taped in Kansas airs Thursday

WICHITA— Keller Williams Hometown Partners, LLC, Associate Broker in Wichita, Stephanie McCurdy, and her clients will be in a House Hunters episode that was filmed in Wichita.

The episode, “High Flying in Wichita,” premieres on HGTV Thursday night at 9 and again on Friday morning, according to the network’s website.

The episode features clients Alex Novotny and Christopher Roberson in their search for a Wichita home.

According to HGTV, Season 154 — Episode 3, features “Two acrobat enthusiasts [who] bring their high-flying antics to their house hunt in Kansas. While they both want a big yard to set up their circus ring, one wants a modern house with a media room and the other is more focused on proximity to Mexican restaurants.”

“Filming for HGTV’s House Hunters was such a unique experience. It was incredibly difficult to not reveal to colleagues, friends and family, the outcome of Alex and Christopher’s house purchase,” Stephanie McCurdy said. “We had a great time filming our episode while viewing houses together, it was sad when the filming wrapped.”