Friday Weather

Friday
Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of drizzle after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.