Friday Weather

Friday Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of drizzle after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.