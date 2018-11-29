Final numbers getting calculated from Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday passed this week with a chance for anyone to give to more than 70 registered charitable organizations. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been marked as a day of giving to nonprofits of your choice.

Golden Belt Community Foundation spearheads the initiative and Executive Director Christy Tustin says this year’s day of giving went smoothly.

Tustin noted she is about halfway through entering all the gifts and hopes to have the final numbers wrapped up next week. Last year, $152,164 was donated with $25,000 added in match money for charities. Tustin felt Giving Tuesday is gaining popularity.

The Foundation is hosting a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce coffee hour on December 20 at the Prince of Peace Parrish Center where they will announce the total number raised and the top donation getters.