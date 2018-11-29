Deer poacher took trophy, left meat to waste in Kansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY— Authorities are looking for a deer poacher who illegally hunted a deer, taking the head and leaving the meat to waste on Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, the deer was poached in Washington County, between the towns of Hanover and Hollenberg. Thhe poacher likely showed the antlers to others and might take the taxidermist for a European mount.

Game wardens previously said two other deer were illegally killed by poachers on Thanksgiving morning.