Cop Shop (11/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/28)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:08 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of SE 20 Road.

At 5:33 p.m. an accident was reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue.

At 6:22 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 50 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/28)

Chest Pain

At 8:05 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street Lot 52.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:08 a.m. an officer arrested Ashley Feil at 1806 12th Street.

Injury Accident

At 10:13 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Patton Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:18 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:39 p.m. Tyler Epps was arrested at 1221 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:23 p.m. a theft was reported at 1317 Harding Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:35 p.m. an accident was reported at 3502 10th Street.

Fire

At 4:47 p.m. an illegal burning case was made at 719 Odell Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 21st Street & Harrison Street.

At 8:38 p.m. an accident was reported at Hubbard Street & Park Avenue.