Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/28)

BOOKED: Ashley E. Feil on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Blaine J. Snyder on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, assault LEO, and felony obstruction, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Epp of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S. Failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Joel S. Shelor on a Barton County District Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Blaine J. Snyder on GBMC case on a $1,000 surety bond with A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, assault LEO, and felony obstruction.