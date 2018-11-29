Approved contributions to USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions to the district at Nov. 29, 2018 luncheon at Jefferson Elementary School.

– First Christian Church wishes to donate $2,000 to the five elementary schools to be used for supplies for students in need. Suggestions of fund uses; clothing, bedding, gifts, etc. Each school will receive $400.

– GB Middle School – Additional donations have been received in regard to the Lucille Lucas Memorial GB Middle School Library Book fund. Administration recommends approval of contributions of $50 for the fund.

– GBHS Jazz Band – Kiwanis Club of Great Bend wishes to contribute $200 to the GBHS Jazz Band.