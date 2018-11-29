3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle Kansas crash

SALINE COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Saline County.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Margie Blaske, 75, Salina, was northbound on Simpson Road. The driver attempted to turn left onto Crawford and struck a southbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Susan Davis, 61, New Cambria, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The collision trapped Blaske in the Jeep until first responders were able to extricate her, according to Soldan.

Blaske, Davis and a passenger in the Ford Keith Davis, 67, New Cambria, were transported to the hospital in Salina. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to Soldan.