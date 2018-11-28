Wednesday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma was No. 5 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend when the final four will be set. The top three teams in the selection committee’s rankings held steady for a fourth straight week: Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. Georgia moved into the fourth spot following Michigan’s loss to Ohio State.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s offense is on a record-setting pace heading into the Big 12 title game against Texas. Heisman candidate quarterback Kyler Murray and his crew have had to be _ the defense has been equally bad. The offense likely will need to carry the load again if the fifth-ranked Sooners are to win their fourth straight conference title in the Big 12 title game Saturday against ninth-ranked Texas.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and his players are just happy to be playing a 12th game. The 24th-ranked Cyclones will host Drake on Saturday. The game replaces the season opener with South Dakota State that was called off because of lightning. Drake also had its opener scrubbed because of weather the same night. The two teams have played each other 69 times, but not since 1985.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jamuni McNeace had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Oklahoma defeat North Texas 73-57. Miles Reynolds scored 17 points and Brady Manek added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners, who held North Texas to 27.5 percent shooting. It was the third time in four games that the Sooners held an opponent to 60 points or fewer.

WACO, Texas (AP) — King McClure scored 15 points, and Baylor finished the game on a 12-0 run in a 63-57 win over South Dakota. Mario Kegler added 12 points for the Bears, who won despite missing 20 of their first 24 shots. Kegler, a transfer from USC making his Baylor debut, also had six rebounds and blocked three shots.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and his players are just happy to be playing a 12th game. The 24th-ranked Cyclones will host Drake on Saturday. The game replaces the season opener with South Dakota State that was called off because of lightning. Drake also had its opener scrubbed because of weather the same night. The two teams have played each other 69 times, but not since 1985.

National Headlines

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Football coach Mack Brown is back with North Carolina after signing a five-year, $17.5 million deal to replace Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after seven seasons. Brown was 69-46-1 with five bowl appearances in ten seasons with the Tar Heels from 1988-97. He left Chapel Hill to take over at Texas, where he won the 2009 BCS Championship and went to bowl games in each of his first 12 seasons with the team.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft, although he plans to play in the Gators’ bowl game. Gardner-Johnson has been one of Florida’s most improved players in 2018, posting 66 tackles, including nine for a loss. The 11th-ranked Gators are expected to have several players leave early, including defensive end Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz has agreed to a one-year contract that avoids salary arbitration. Kratz hit .236 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 219 plate appearances during the 2018 regular season. He also excelled in Milwaukee’s division series win over the Colorado Rockies, going 5-for-8 in two games.

PITSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program. Also in Pittsburgh, outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract with the Pirates.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Duke 90 Indiana 69

Final (5) Nevada 79 Loyola of Chicago 65

Final OT Louisville 82 (9) Michigan St. 78

Final Penn St. 63 (13) Virginia Tech 62

Final (14) Iowa 69 Pittsburgh 68

Final (22) Wisconsin 79 NC State 75

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 115 N-Y Knicks 108

Final Atlanta 115 Miami 113

Final Toronto 122 Memphis 114

Final Denver 117 L.A. Lakers 85

Final Indiana 109 Phoenix 104