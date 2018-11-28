Suspect jailed after trying to strike Kan. officer on motorcycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an officer-involved shooting in Wichita.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, an officer on motorcycle patrol observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. It traveled into a parking lot in the 1000 Block of Kellogg. The officer decided not to pursue the vehicle behind the business but observed the vehicle off the road to the west of the business. It made a u-turn and drove toward and attempted to strike the motorcycle patrol officer, according to Davidson.

At that time the officer fired his gun at the vehicle. The driver then excited the vehicle and fled on foot. Just before 6p.m., following a search that included the Wichita SWAT Team and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the suspect was located and arrested just before 6p.m.

Davidson did not release the suspect’s name or if he was wounded as a result of the shooting.