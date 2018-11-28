Steven A. Kaeberle, 69, passed away Nov. 24, 2018, in Great Bend. He was born Oct. 15, 1949, in El Dorado, Kan., to James Francis and Rosalyn Elizabeth (Snyder) Kaeberle Fishburn. He married Diana Beth Beckum on June 20, 1992, at Wilson Lake, Kan. Diana died on April 25, 2015.

Steven, a long time Claflin resident, was a retired fabric welder for USA Gymnastics and Supplies. He was a member of First Street Church of God, Hoisington, Kan., and a lifetime motorcycle enthusiast. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He loved being with his grandchildren. Hobbies included darts, pitch, poker and gambling.

Survivors include one son Steven Kaeberle and wife Hillary of Great Bend; two daughters, Cindy Ochs and husband Brett of Great Bend and Laura Mason and husband Tom of Great Bend; Nine grandchildren, Joshua Crawford, Stephen Crawford, Tommy Kaeberle, Christian Mason, Elizabeth Giersch, Analeah Ochs, Chason Ramsey, Jordan Ochs and Amber Ochs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diana; and brother, James F. Kaeberle.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend, with military rites conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard. The Reverend Dick Ogle will preside. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Steven Kaeberle Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

