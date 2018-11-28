Sleepy times at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo

Last year the Grizzly Bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo didn’t get a chance to sleep much over the winter as the warmer than normal temperatures kept the bears from hibernating as long as they normally do. But according to Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin, the colder than normal temperatures in November have the bears preparing to go “beddy bye”.

Sara Hamlin Audio

And how much activity does a bear have when they are in the hibernation phase? Not much according to Hamlin.

Sara Hamlin Audio

The Great Bend Zoo has four bears that live in the new Grizzly Bear exhibit that was officially opened last June. Max is by far the oldest followed by Winnie, Pooh and Piglet who were brought to the zoo a few years ago.