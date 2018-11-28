Shafer Art Gallery to host Holiday Open House featuring magician and puppet show

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Brandon Steinert

All ages can get a dose of the holiday spirit at The Shafer Art Gallery’s Holiday Open House from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, which will feature a magic show by Mystic Works Comedic Magician Eric Vaughn at 1:30 p.m. and a puppet show from the Stonelion Puppet Theatre at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is packed with the following attractions:

Stonelion Puppet Theatre

Santa will be on hand ready to take note of children’s wish lists

Holiday music and catered refreshments

Cookie decorating plus other crafts and art activities

Felt art-board for children to create Christmas settings and scenes

The Barton County Arts Council Friends and Acquaintances Community Art Exhibition, underwritten by the Bill J. McKown Memorial Endowment distributed by the Golden Belt Foundation, will be on display.

“The holidays are upon us again and the Shafer Gallery is expecting magical things, but I’m not pulling the strings; the Stone Lion Puppet Theater is, along with Magician Eric Vaughn and his magical rabbit Mr. Tinkle,” Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said. “This is our opportunity to give a Christmas present to the whole community. There is magic in the air at the Shafer Gallery.”

Barnes said the event is perfect for all ages.

“The entire affair is designed to engage every member of the family on some level,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place to bring family and friends who will be visiting during the holidays and just a great way to get the season started. It’s really our opportunity to interact with the community, and I love the way so many different parts of our community come together to celebrate Christmas at the Shafer.”

Barton Planetarium to host “Season of Light” presentation Sunday

“Season of Light” is an elegant and sophisticated program in about the coldest and darkest of seasons, a time which holds some of the warmest and brightest celebrations of the year. The video will be shown in Barton’s Planetarium, featuring a 360-degree full-dome theatre. The program explores the reasons humans are so fascinated with lighting up our lives during the December holiday season. It’s an exploration of the astronomical meanings behind seasonal traditions, including the “Star over Bethlehem”. Shows will start at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.