Search continues for Kan. woman who fled fatal officer shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting and aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest for questioning.

Chelsee Ann Retana, 26, was last seen running southbound from a silver SUV from NE Grant and NE Madison, in the company of another adult female, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Just after 10:45a.m. Tuesday, a police officer witnessed a maroon passenger vehicle stalled out in the intersection of NE Grant and NE Monroe in Topeka, according to Beightel. The Officer went to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

At that time, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area, because a Trooper attempted to stop that vehicle earlier in the morning, but the driver of the vehicle later identified as Jarmane Dyane Logan, 35, Topeka, fled and evaded the Trooper.

As the Trooper and Officer were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, a silver SUV approached them at a high rate of speed, almost striking them.

The occupants of the maroon passenger car attempted to flee and get into the SUV.

As the Trooper and Officer tried to intervene, the Trooper and Officer were dragged by the SUV. The trooper shot and injured the Logan. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and died, according to Beightel.

Retana is described as a white female 5-foot-8, 175 lbs., last seen wearing a brown heavy coat.

Retina has previous convictions for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on Retana or regarding this crime is encouraged to contact police.