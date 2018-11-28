Niki Jo Cotton-Scheufler, age 63 years, of Great Bend, Kansas and formerly of Ellinwood, Kansas, passed away at her home in Great Bend on Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Niki was born on April 4, 1955 at Lansing, Michigan to Ralph K. and Frances W. “Dovie” (Riker) Cotton, and moved with her family at a young age to Deadwood, South Dakota. The family later moved to Ellinwood, Kansas where Niki lived until moving to Great Bend two years ago. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Great Bend Feeding in Great Bend for 28 years, retiring in 2016. Niki enjoyed her family immensely.

Survivors include one son, Elisha (and his wife, Jami) Saffa of Great Bend, Kansas and one daughter, Tasha L. (and her husband, Matthew) Pounds of Overland Park, Kansas; five grandchildren: Keeley and Collin Saffa, and Avery, Riker, and Robyn Pounds; three brothers: Larry (and his wife, Kay) Cotton of Howell, Michigan, Jerry (and his wife, Donna) Cotton of Deadwood, South Dakota, and Terry (and his wife, Sarah) Cotton of St. Joseph, Missouri; one sister, Vicki (and her husband, Charles) Myers of Aurora, Colorado; nieces and nephews. Niki was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph K. Cotton in 1991 and Frances W. “Dovie” Cotton in 2017, and her husband David Scheufler in 2005.

According to Niki’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Mike Joiner officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery in Ellinwood, Kansas at a later time. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

