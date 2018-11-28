Man arrested after 100-mile chase from KC in stolen tractor-truck

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who led them on a chase of about 100 miles with a stolen tractor-truck before the truck caught fire.

At 8:48 p.m, Troop A Communications overheard Kansas City Police Department radio traffic regarding the pursuit of a tractor-truck westbound on 31st Street from Arlington Avenue reference an aggravated assault involving a revolver, according to a media release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

At 8:55 p.m., the suspect vehicle began traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 from Manchester Trafficway. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office became involved then requested the Highway Patrol take the lead after the vehicle entered Lafayette County.

At 9:20 p.m., two troopers entered the pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-70 at speeds up to 73 mph and struck spikes in multiple locations deployed by multiple agencies. Troop F Communications began coordinating radio traffic after the vehicle entered Cooper County.

A patrol helicopter joined the pursuit and began following the suspect vehicle, allowing ground vehicles to back off. The suspect vehicle eventually became disabled and stopped just east of the 106.6-mile marker near Boonville, MO, where it caught fire and the driver fled on foot.

Patrol aircraft then directed officers to the driver after he ran into a barbed wire fence and laid down north of I-70. At 10:36 p.m., troopers advised Troop F Communications the subject was in custody. The driver was relayed back to Jackson County and released into the custody of the Kansas City Police Department in connection to the aggravated assault investigation.

Additionally, a baggie of methamphetamine was seized. The tractor-truck is believed to have been reported stolen through Oak Grove Police Department.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.