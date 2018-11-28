Kansas father facing deportation gets reprieve

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The case against a Kansas man who is fighting deportation to his native Bangladesh will go on until at least 2022.

Syed Jamal had the first hearing on his recently reopened case on Tuesday in Immigration Court in Kansas City, Missouri.

Judge Glen Baker said he would review whether Jamal qualified for certain forms of deportation relief. Jamal’s wife is also seeking relief from deportation.

Baker set the next hearing in the case for April 27, 2022.

Jamal is a chemistry instructor who came to the United States in 1987 on a student visa. He is married, the father of three U.S.-born children and has been living for years under a deportation order but with a valid work permit.

Jamal and his supporters began fighting his deportation since immigration agents arrested him in January at his home in Lawrence.

He was on a plane back to Bangladesh when a court ordered that he be removed from the plane in Hawaii and returned to the U.S.