Kan. man sentenced, turned himself in following bank robbery

WICHITA– A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for brandishing a gun during a robbery at a local credit union, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Mack W. Colvin, Jr., 32, Park City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

In his plea, he admitted that on Dec. 19, 2017, he robbed the Wheat State Credit Union at 1400 S. Oliver. He pointed a firearm at tellers and demanded money. Investigators identified him and issued a warrant for his arrest. Colvin turned himself in to the FBI several days after the warrant was issued.