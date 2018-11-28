Georgia moves to number 4 in CFP Rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia has landed the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Oklahoma is now in position to grab one of the semifinal positions.

Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame have hung onto the top three spots, but the Bulldogs’ hold on fourth could be short-lived unless they can knock off the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game on Saturday. An Alabama victory could move the Sooners to No. 4, but a loss could still keep the Tide among the four semifinalists for the national championship.

Ohio State has moved up to sixth and will likely need a Big Ten championship game victory over Northwestern and losses by Clemson and Oklahoma in their conference title games to crack the semifinals. The Tigers face Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game at Charlotte, and the Sooners take on Texas for the Big 12 crown near Dallas.

Michigan slid from fourth to seventh with Saturday’s blowout loss to the Buckeyes.

Unbeaten UCF is eighth, followed by Florida and LSU.