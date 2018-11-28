Georgia couple jailed for drugs after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an arrest Tuesday on Interstate 70.

Just after 9:30a.m., police stopped a vehicle just west of the Milford Lake exit on Interstate 70.

Following a search, police arrested Tammi Renee Kay, 43, and John Mark Kay, 43, both of Georgia on suspicion of Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia With Intent to Manufacture / Plant / Cultivate Controlled Substance and Taxation; Drugs. John Kay was also charged with following another vehicle too closely.

Police released no additional details.